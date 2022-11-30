High school students partner with local thrift store for upcycled fashion show
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Catholic Charities Resale Center and Lubbock High School Fashion Design students will host a Winter/Holiday Fashion Show on Friday, December 2nd at the thrift store located at 1505 34th Street. The first show will begin at 10 a.m. and be repeated at 1 p.m.
The LHS students are part of Family & Consumer Science program led by instructor, Dr. Maria Teresa Leos-Duemer. The students have been participating in project-based learning at the Resale Center this semester, learning about marketing, processing, and retail store presentation. The fashion show is a final semester project, and will also be submitted as an entry to a career and technical program competition.
According to Dr. Leos-Duemer, “This partnership is a win-win situation for all involved. Our students are getting hands-on experience, and at the same time helping a local non-profit organization.”
Proceeds from the Resale Center benefit the programs of Catholic Charities that support families and individuals, including youth and family counseling, emergency assistance, a food pantry, family engagement activities, legal immigration services, and resources for kinship families.
Catholic Charities is a Lubbock Area United Way partner agency that serves Lubbock and 29 surrounding counties. More information about Catholic Charities can be found at www.cclubbock.org.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.