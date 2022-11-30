Jason White appeals 30-year sentence

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Jason White, a former Lubbock dentist sentenced to federal prison in January 2022, filed an appeal to his 30-year sentence through the United States 5th Circuit Court of Appeals.

PREVIOUS STORY: Former Lubbock dentist Jason White sentenced to 30 years

In the appeal, White maintains that his guilty plea lacked sufficient factual standing, citing §2251(a), which establishes the illegality of sexual exploitation of children and interstate travel. According to his plea, this should be construed as “requiring the government to prove that the offense caused the materials to move in interstate commerce or, at least, that the materials moved in interstate commerce recently.”

This claim was made despite his plea deal and other court documents which state that between September 1998 to 1999 and March 2004 to 2006, he persuaded, induced, enticed, and coerced two of his victims to travel from New Mexico to Lubbock for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity.

White’s appeal was summarily denied by the appellate court after White acknowledged his argument was foreclosed due to the facts stated in his plea deal.

White is currently serving his 30-year sentence at FCI Marianna in Florida, a medium-security federal correctional institution.

