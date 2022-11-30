KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Libby

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Libby KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. She is a one-and-a-half-year-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for six months.

She is an independent lady who is low maintenance. She is also easy on a leash and loves to play with other dogs. Libby is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

