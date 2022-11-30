Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Libby

Meet Libby! She is a one-and-a-half-year-old shepherd mix who's been at the shelter for six...
Meet Libby! She is a one-and-a-half-year-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for six months.(Lubbock Animal Services)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Libby KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. She is a one-and-a-half-year-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for six months.

She is an independent lady who is low maintenance. She is also easy on a leash and loves to play with other dogs. Libby is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Katy.

