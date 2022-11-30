Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

LPD identify motorcycle crash victim, MCIU investigating

One person is seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in East Lubbock Tuesday afternoon.
One person is seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in East Lubbock Tuesday afternoon.(KCBD)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

Officers were initially dispatched to a traffic crash with injuries that occurred at 12:27 p.m. on November 29th in the 3500 block of Parkway Drive.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears 61-year-old Billy Davidson, was operating a motorcycle eastbound in the 3500 block of Parkway Drive.  The motorcycle left the roadway and traveled into the median, ejecting Davidson.  The motorcycle continued to travel up an embankment and struck a guardrail.

Davidson was transported to University Medical Center by EMS with serious injuries.

The investigation is on-going.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by City of Lubbock Police Department

Most Read

Lubbock Police arrested Ynez Spencer, 27, in connection to the domestic disturbance and house...
Arrest Warrant: Woman was beaten, stabbed then set on fire in South Lubbock
Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in Central Lubbock early Tuesday morning.
Police identify pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash
Texas Tech University
Whitehead announces resignation from Texas Tech
Matthew Plank, 44
UPDATED: Suspect named in officer-involved crash in Central Lubbock
Jason Paul White, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography after...
Jason White appeals 30-year sentence

Latest News

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (Source: Texas Tribune)
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick prioritizes property tax relief, electric grid fixes and border security for 2023 legislative session
Amigos hosts 14th Annual Tamal Cook-Off as guests compete for top spot
Amigos hosts 14th Annual Tamal Cook-off
Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in Central Lubbock early Tuesday morning.
Police identify pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash
Matthew Plank, 44
UPDATED: Suspect named in officer-involved crash in Central Lubbock