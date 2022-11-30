LPD identify motorcycle crash victim, MCIU investigating

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

Officers were initially dispatched to a traffic crash with injuries that occurred at 12:27 p.m. on November 29th in the 3500 block of Parkway Drive.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears 61-year-old Billy Davidson, was operating a motorcycle eastbound in the 3500 block of Parkway Drive. The motorcycle left the roadway and traveled into the median, ejecting Davidson. The motorcycle continued to travel up an embankment and struck a guardrail.

Davidson was transported to University Medical Center by EMS with serious injuries.

The investigation is on-going.

