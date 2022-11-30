Local Listings
LPD officer sustains moderate injuries after being hit by vehicle

A Lubbock Police Officer has sustained moderate injuries after being struck by a vehicle after...
A Lubbock Police Officer has sustained moderate injuries after being struck by a vehicle after responding to a squatter call.(Peyton Toup | KCBD)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock Police Officer has sustained moderate injuries after being struck by a vehicle after responding to a squatter call.

The officer responded to the call just after 9 p.m. and LPD confirms they have one person in custody.

LPD could not confirm if the officer has been taken to the hospital at this time.

This story is developing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

