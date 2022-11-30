Local Listings
Not as cool tomorrow, even warmer temperatures on Friday

By Shania Jackson
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It has been cool, cloudy, and quiet today. We expect similar weather throughout the night with partly cloudy skies and overnight temperatures in the lower 30s. Winds will stay light, coming from the south around 10 mph.

Forecast Lows Tonight
Forecast Lows Tonight(KCBD)

Tomorrow, temperatures will warm up and clouds will clear out, giving us some sunshine. Highs will be in the mid-50s and winds will pick up from the south around 15 to 20 mph. Tomorrow night expect mostly clear skies with continued south winds becoming southwest. Some wind gusts may get up to 25 mph.

Friday will be breezy and warm. Hight temperatures in the 70s with sunny skies. Southwest winds will increase with speeds around 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph. Friday night we expect partly cloudy skies in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. As a cold front approaches our winds will start from the west then become northeast around 15 mph.

7-Day Windcast
7-Day Windcast(KCBD)

Saturday will be partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler than Friday, with high temperatures around 50. Saturday night will remain cloudy with continued chances of showers and lows in the upper 30s, then rising into the lower 40s after midnight.

Sunday we do not expect much precipitation, however we will remain cloudy. Highs will warm up into the lower 60s. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy as well, with lows in the upper 40s.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

