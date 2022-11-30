Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Parent arrested after recording devices found on school property, authorities say

Authorities in Louisiana say they are investigating recording devices that were discovered at a school. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Authorities in Louisiana have arrested a parent and launched an investigation into recording devices that were discovered on school property.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, a school resource officer was contacted by school leaders regarding a device that was found at a school.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said an investigation revealed that several recording devices had been discovered over the school year.

“These devices recorded conversations and some of those conversations were shared, posted, and edited without consent of those in the conversations in that school setting,” Ard said. “We have received multiple complaints as some of these recordings involved juveniles.”

The sheriff’s office reports that 39-year-old Amanda Carter, a parent of a student, has been arrested and charged with 20 counts of interception and disclosure of wire, electronic, or oral communications.

According to Ard, the parent has filed complaints with his office against school officials, claiming neglect and theft.

“Some of those claims have been unfounded. Some are still being investigated. We are limited in what we can share as this is a sensitive case involving juveniles,” Ard said.

Officials with the Livingston Parish School System said they are committed to the safety and security of all students and employees while working with authorities during the ongoing investigation.

Authorities added that Carter has bonded out of jail.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police arrested Ynez Spencer, 27, in connection to the domestic disturbance and house...
Arrest Warrant: Woman was beaten, stabbed then set on fire in South Lubbock
Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in Central Lubbock early Tuesday morning.
Police identify pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash
Texas Tech University
Whitehead announces resignation from Texas Tech
Matthew Plank, 44
UPDATED: Suspect named in officer-involved crash in Central Lubbock
Jason Paul White, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography after...
Jason White appeals 30-year sentence

Latest News

William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, are making their second trip to the U.S. as...
UK royals traveling to Boston with eye on environment prize
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (Source: Texas Tribune)
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick prioritizes property tax relief, electric grid fixes and border security for 2023 legislative session
President Joe Biden spoke Wednesday at the White House Tribal Nations Summit.
Biden pledges new commitments, respect for tribal nations
The steeple was blown off a church in the community of Steens, Mississippi, after a strong...
Deep South tornado outbreak: 2 dead from twister in the dark
Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the...
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79