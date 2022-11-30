Police report reveals new details about fatal Friday morning stabbing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The police report detailing events surrounding the fatal stabbing of Ruben Garcia last Friday has been made available as Metro continues to investigate the incident.

According to the police report, officers responded to the 5500 block of Amherst Street around 2:30 a.m. for a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers found 21-year-old Alexis Court in the front yard of the home along with one of her parents, and two individuals described in the report as a married couple (identified only as IP2 and IP3 in the report) who had Ubered Court and her parent home from the Silver Bullet.

In the report, Court was apparently “extremely amped up and attempting to walk away from the scene.” Officers placed Court in handcuffs until they could determine what exactly had transpired.

An officer entered the home and found Garcia in the bathroom in the southeast corner of the house. The area he was laying in appeared to be covered in blood along with the right side of his face and his clothing. Just as the officer found Garcia, EMS arrived on the scene to provide medical attention. EMS located a severe cut on Garcia’s side and abdomen and took him to UMC to be treated for his injuries. Garcia died from his injuries at the hospital.

One of the Uber drivers told police that shortly after he and his spouse arrived at the house with Court and her parent, there was a fight.

According to the report, as the married couple dropped Court and her parent off at the home, Garcia arrived and began arguing with Court’s parent. The argument became physical when Garcia began to strike Court’s parent at which point the male Uber driver got out of his vehicle to try and stop the fight.

The police report shows Garcia apparently began attacking the male Uber driver as he attempted to intervene, striking his face multiple times before taking him to the ground and slamming his head on the pavement. Garcia then suddenly stopped and ran inside the residence. The male Uber driver first thought Garcia only stopped because of the sound of sirens approaching. It wasn’t until Court said she stabbed Garcia during the fight that the male Uber driver realized he had Garcia’s blood on his clothes, according to the report.

The male Uber driver′s spouse corroborated his account of the events. As for Court, she told police she didn’t actually see Garcia assaulting her parent, but knew her parent was being assaulted by how her parent was screaming her name. She also did not mention Garcia assaulting the male Uber driver in her account of the events but nonetheless, “stabbed Garcia anyway,” according to the report.

Court’s parent was apparently “uncooperative” and “was not being truthful about the above sequence of events and people’s involvement during those events.”

Court’s brother, who was inside the residence during the incident, declined to answer the police’s questions.

Court was placed under arrest and taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center for aggravated assault but has since bonded out.

