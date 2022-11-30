Texas Tech College of Architecture’s new name and new look

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Since instruction started in 1927 the Texas Tech College of Architecture has not had a single major remodel, but now a large donation from a family of Red Raiders will change that.

Lawerence Schovanec, President of Texas Tech says, “We are renaming the college of architecture the Tommie J. Huckabee College of Architecture.”

Tommie Huckabee was a first-generation college student at Texas Tech many years ago. He attended Tech for one year but did not have the funds to finish. His son, Chris Huckabee, says the passion behind this donation is to give first-generation students the chance his father didn’t.

Chris Huckabee says, “Part of those resources are going to be a focus on more first-generation students to give more first-generation students the dollars they need to be able to successfully graduate from the college.”

The amount of the donation is undisclosed, and although the college will be named after the family, Chris says he and his family are only concerned with how the gift will help Texas Tech students for years to come.

“My father’s first question was I don’t care about the name, I want to know what it does for students. I said we are going to have more first-generation students than any other college of architecture in the nation, and my dad said that’s it, I’m in, yes,” said Huckabee.

Not only is the college getting a new name, but also a much needed facelift.

“If you look around this building, I think we can all agree it is not beautiful. So, a lot of this support is going to go to the scholarship support for the students and technology to enhance their educational experience.”

Planning for the renovation is already underway and President Schovanec says that we can expect to see those changes as soon as next year.

