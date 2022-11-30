Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Texas Tech College of Architecture’s new name and new look

Tommi J. Huckabee College of Architecture at Texas Tech
Tommi J. Huckabee College of Architecture at Texas Tech(KCBD)
By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Since instruction started in 1927 the Texas Tech College of Architecture has not had a single major remodel, but now a large donation from a family of Red Raiders will change that.

Lawerence Schovanec, President of Texas Tech says, “We are renaming the college of architecture the Tommie J. Huckabee College of Architecture.”

Tommie Huckabee was a first-generation college student at Texas Tech many years ago. He attended Tech for one year but did not have the funds to finish. His son, Chris Huckabee, says the passion behind this donation is to give first-generation students the chance his father didn’t.

Chris Huckabee says, “Part of those resources are going to be a focus on more first-generation students to give more first-generation students the dollars they need to be able to successfully graduate from the college.”

The amount of the donation is undisclosed, and although the college will be named after the family, Chris says he and his family are only concerned with how the gift will help Texas Tech students for years to come.

“My father’s first question was I don’t care about the name, I want to know what it does for students. I said we are going to have more first-generation students than any other college of architecture in the nation, and my dad said that’s it, I’m in, yes,” said Huckabee.

Not only is the college getting a new name, but also a much needed facelift.

“If you look around this building, I think we can all agree it is not beautiful. So, a lot of this support is going to go to the scholarship support for the students and technology to enhance their educational experience.”

Planning for the renovation is already underway and President Schovanec says that we can expect to see those changes as soon as next year.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police arrested Ynez Spencer, 27, in connection to the domestic disturbance and house...
Arrest Warrant: Woman was beaten, stabbed then set on fire in South Lubbock
Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in Central Lubbock early Tuesday morning.
Police identify pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash
Texas Tech University
Whitehead announces resignation from Texas Tech
Matthew Plank, 44
UPDATED: Suspect named in officer-involved crash in Central Lubbock
Jason Paul White, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography after...
Jason White appeals 30-year sentence

Latest News

21-year-old Alexis Court is charged with Aggravated Assault.
Police report reveals new details about fatal Friday morning stabbing
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (Source: Texas Tribune)
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick prioritizes property tax relief, electric grid fixes and border security for 2023 legislative session
Amigos hosts 14th Annual Tamal Cook-Off as guests compete for top spot
Amigos hosts 14th Annual Tamal Cook-off
Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in Central Lubbock early Tuesday morning.
Police identify pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash