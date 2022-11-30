TTU Basketball: Red Raiders take on Georgetown

LUBBOCK, Texas (TEXAS TECH ATHLETICS) - Texas Tech will look to extend its home winning streak to 25 games when it hosts Georgetown at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in a Big 12-BIG EAST Battle matchup at the United Supermarkets Arena. You can watch the game on ESPN+.

The Red Raiders (4-2) are coming off three games at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational where they earned a 70-38 win over Louisville between losses to No. 7 Creighton and No. 25 Ohio State. The Hoyas (4-3) are coming off a 79-70 home win over UMBC and will be playing in their first true road game of the season.

Tech, which is unranked for the first time this season after falling out of the AP Top 25 from No. 21 last week, went 18-0 at home last season (including 9-0 in Big 12 play) and is also on an 18-0 winning streak in non-conference home games with three home wins this season. Overall, Tech has won 24 home games in a row with its last loss coming on February 9, 2021, against No. 14 West Virginia.

The Big 12-BIG EAST Battle also includes games between Baylor at Marquette (Tuesday), Providence at TCU (Wednesday), Kansas State at Butler (Wednesday), Creighton at Texas (Thursday), Oklahoma State at UConn (Thursday), Seton Hall at Kansas (Thursday), Oklahoma at Villanova (Saturday), St. John’s at Iowa State (Sunday) and West Virginia at Xavier (Sunday).

Tech is 0-2 in the Big 12-BIG EAST Battle after falling 72-68 at Providence College last season and dropping a 65-60 overtime decision at DePaul in 2020. The Red Raiders were scheduled to host St. John’s in the 2021 Big 12-BIG EAST Battle but had that game canceled.

MORE INFORMATION

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Texas Tech Athletics.