Wednesday morning top stories: Guilty plea in Vanessa Guillén case

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Officer struck by vehicle

Guilty plea in Vanessa Guillén case

Senate passes Respect for Marriage Act

  • The Senate passed the Respect for Marriage Act which would require the federal government to recognize same-sex marriage and interracial marriages
  • The bill now goes back to the House for a final vote
  • Details here: Landmark same-sex marriage bill wins Senate passage

House to vote on rail strike bill

