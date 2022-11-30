Wednesday morning top stories: Guilty plea in Vanessa Guillén case

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Officer struck by vehicle

A Lubbock police officer is recovering after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday night near 51st and Ave. W

Police say that officer suffered moderate injuries

More here: LPD officer sustains moderate injuries after being hit by vehicle

Guilty plea in Vanessa Guillén case

Cecily Agular pleaded guilty to her role in the murder of Fort Hood solider Vanessa Guillen

She helped her boyfriend bury Guillen’s remains after her death in April 2020

The latest here: Texas woman pleads guilty to role in Vanessa Guillén’s death

Senate passes Respect for Marriage Act

The Senate passed the Respect for Marriage Act which would require the federal government to recognize same-sex marriage and interracial marriages

The bill now goes back to the House for a final vote

Details here: Landmark same-sex marriage bill wins Senate passage

House to vote on rail strike bill

The House will vote on a bill today to block a possible railroad strike and avoid a blow to the economy

The measure would impose an agreement that rail unions later rejected

Read more here: Congress prepares to take up bill preventing rail strike

