Wednesday morning top stories: Guilty plea in Vanessa Guillén case
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Officer struck by vehicle
- A Lubbock police officer is recovering after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday night near 51st and Ave. W
- Police say that officer suffered moderate injuries
- More here: LPD officer sustains moderate injuries after being hit by vehicle
- Cecily Agular pleaded guilty to her role in the murder of Fort Hood solider Vanessa Guillen
- She helped her boyfriend bury Guillen’s remains after her death in April 2020
- The latest here: Texas woman pleads guilty to role in Vanessa Guillén’s death
Senate passes Respect for Marriage Act
- The Senate passed the Respect for Marriage Act which would require the federal government to recognize same-sex marriage and interracial marriages
- The bill now goes back to the House for a final vote
- Details here: Landmark same-sex marriage bill wins Senate passage
House to vote on rail strike bill
- The House will vote on a bill today to block a possible railroad strike and avoid a blow to the economy
- The measure would impose an agreement that rail unions later rejected
- Read more here: Congress prepares to take up bill preventing rail strike
