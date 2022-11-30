Westbound Hwy. 84 in Shallowater closed due to crash

SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - The westbound lanes of Highway 84 are closed at FM 1294 due to a crash involving a semi-truck.

The crash happened around 11:15 a.m.

Initial reports are there is an overturned semi-truck tanker.

Few details have been released at this point.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area until the crash can be cleared.

This is a developing story.

