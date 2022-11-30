Weston Wright declares for 2023 NFL Draft

LUBBOCK, Texas (TEXAS TECH ATHLETICS) - Texas Tech senior offensive lineman Weston Wright announced Wednesday his plans to forego his final year of eligibility and begin preparations for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Wright, a veteran on the offensive line the past four seasons, has made 42 starts over his Red Raider career, including 11 this year for a Texas Tech program that will play in a bowl game for a second-consecutive season. He has been Texas Tech’s primary starter at left guard in each of the past three seasons.

“I’m proud of what we have accomplished the past two seasons with back-to-back bowl games, and I truly believe the future is bright for this team, especially the young guys on this offensive line,” Wright said in his social media message. “I can’t wait to get back out there one more time for our bowl game to give it my all and help this team finish our season with a win. Following that game, I plan to turn my focus to preparing for the NFL Draft and hopefully a professional career.”

Wright has bolstered a young offensive line this season for a dynamic Red Raider offense that is currently averaging 459.5 yards per game, which ranks 23rd nationally and third in the Big 12. Texas Tech is the Big 12 leader in passing offense at 307.0 yards per game through the air despite having utilized three different starters behind center thus far.

Wright was an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection by the conference coaches as a sophomore in 2020, his first year playing primarily at left guard. He has also excelled in the classroom as a three-time honoree on the Academic All-Big 12 teams.

Wright is the second Red Raider to formally declare for the NFL Draft as fellow senior Tyree Wilson announced his intentions Nov. 20.

To my entire Red Raider family! pic.twitter.com/J3lPP7wBls — 🌵Weston Wright🌵 (@westonwright61) November 30, 2022

