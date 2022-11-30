Winter chill today but spring-like temps return by Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - High temperatures about 25 degrees cooler today but the cold doesn’t last long. Expect highs in the 70s to wrap-up the workweek.

3-day forecast (KCBD)

November goes out with a bang with a much cooler day ahead of us. Temperatures top out in the mid-40s with cloud cover building in this afternoon. Winds will be much lighter but even a light breeze from the north will make it feel cooler.

Wednesday's highs (KCBD)

More seasonable temps overnight and into the first day of December. Cloud overnight with lows in the 30s. Sunshine returns tomorrow with breezy winds from the south leading to a much nicer afternoon for us. Highs tomorrow close to normal in the upper 50s.

More like spring for the 2nd day of December as temperatures top out in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be strong Friday from the southwest ahead of our next cold front. This front pushing through late Friday will leave us a bit cooler through the weekend as well as bring us decent rain chances Saturday and Sunday. As of now, the best chance for scattered showers will be Saturday afternoon clearing out by Sunday morning.

