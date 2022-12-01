Academy to donate $2,500 shopping spree 10-year-old at Boys and Girls Ranch

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Layne Layton, 10, visited Academy’s West Lubbock store to ask for help donating coats and winter gear to those less fortunate. Academy will not only donate $2,500 worth of jackets to support the cause but will also surprise Layne with a personal $500 holiday shopping spree to thank her for her generosity.

WHO: Academy Sports + Outdoors, Texas Girls and Boys Ranch, Layne Layton

WHAT: Academy Sports + Outdoors is donating $2,500 worth of winter coats to help youth with the Texas Girls and Boys Ranch this winter.

WHEN: Tuesday, December 6th

2:00 p.m.

WHERE: Academy Sports + Outdoors – West Lubbock

5802 19th St.

Lubbock, TX 79407

