CBD American Shaman of Lubbock store burglarized twice, 90 minutes apart

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The owner of CBD American Shaman of Lubbock at 82nd and Indiana is hoping the community can help identify the person who broke into their shop early Thursday morning. This is the second burglary in the past three years.

The surveillance cameras show a person wearing a hoodie with a face covering kick and hit a glass door to get into the shop. It appears he used some type of object to help break the glass. That happened at 1:05 a.m. By 1:06 a.m., the person is caught on camera pulling the cash box off of the counter and taking some items from a display. The owner says her alarm system was not triggered.

Then at 2:37 a.m., it appears the same person went into the shop again. The thief is carrying a black bag that he brought and is wearing gloves. The person is spooked by the security alarm. He leaves and immediately comes back to look for more items. He was in the store for about five minutes the second time.

The police arrived about three minutes after the thief left the store.

The owner, Jennifer Diaz, says the damage and product loss totals about $10,000. She says the entire point of sale system, cash register, and a security camera was taken. There is damage to the front and back doors. The thief also took products from the store.

“We have gone through a pandemic. Now we’re going through a recession and now a break-in on top of that. It’s just it seems like getting hit every time we turn around.”

She says she feels violated that someone would steal from the shop which provides for the Lubbock community.

The thief left his hat behind, and Diaz hopes someone will recognize it.

Cap left behind by thief at CBD American Shaman of Lubbock (CBD American Shaman of Lubbock)

The 82nd Street location is closed for repairs and is asking customers to support their business by shopping at the Shaman RecRoom located at 6302 Frankford.

If you recognize the person in the video or have information about the burglary, you’re asked to call the Lubbock Police Department at 806-775-2865.

