City street closures ahead of Texas Tech Carol of Lights, Centennial Celebration

6th annual Carol of Lights
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - City street closures for the 64th annual Carol of Lights will start Friday before Texas Tech University’s Centennial Celebration.

Beginning at 5 p.m., University Ave. (northbound from 15th Street to Main Street and southbound from Glenna Goodacre to 15th Street) will be closed. Broadway from Ave. X to University will also be closed. The closures will remain through 9 p.m.

In addition to parking lots R-8 and R-2, all traffic to Memorial Circle, engineering key, science quadrangle and administration will be closed starting at noon Thursday. Traffic will remain closed until the end of the event Friday.

Texas Tech officials says due to these changes operations at the College of Arts & Sciences, Whitacre College of Engineering, the College of Human Sciences, West Hall and Weeks Hall will affected.

The Carrilon Concert will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Science Quadrangle on campus followed by Carol of Light at 7 p.m. There will be live music including Wade Bowen, The Maines Brothers Band and more.

A new clear bag policy has been put in place this year and there will be a fireworks display to end the night.

This is a free event and will also be streamed online.

Find parking information, city street closures and more here.

For more information, visit www.100.ttu.edu/caroloflights.

