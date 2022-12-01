Contributions to United Way top $6.7 million

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - At its Celebration Luncheon today, Lubbock Area United Way Campaign Chair Laura Vinson announced that the community has contributed $5,637,677 to its 2022 Annual Campaign. Vinson also announced two additional gifts to United Way’s endowment totaling $1.1 million.

Vinson thanked the South Plains community, saying to attendees, “We are committed to ensuring that light reaches every corner of our community. We know that not all employee campaigns are completed and that many others are planning on sending in their gifts before the end of the year.”

Today’s announcement is just short of the $5.8 million Annual Campaign goal. A final Annual Campaign total will be announced in January at United Way’s Annual Meeting.

Donations given through the Annual Campaign go toward the work of United Way and its Community Partners who work daily to assist people with needs such as affordable childcare, crisis situations, literacy, job training, and youth mentoring. A complete list of the Community Partners and the services they provide can be found online at www.liveunitedlubbock.org.

Community members are invited to make a gift to support United Way and its Community Partners at www.liveunitedlubbock.org/give.

