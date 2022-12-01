Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet McKay Annette

By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet McKay Annette KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. She is a two-year-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for eight months now.

She loves other dogs and would do best with another friend in the home. She is also shy at first and will need a patient and experienced dog owner. McKay is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Libby.

