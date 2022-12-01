Lubbock celebrates Christmas season with holiday events

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock, Texas Tech and local organizations are celebrating the Christmas season throughout the month of December with holiday events galore!

Friday, Dec. 2

Texas Tech Carol of Lights and Centennial Celebration - The 64th Annual Carol of Lights will serve as the official kickoff for Texas Tech’s Centennial Celebration. This annual event, hosted by the Residence Halls Association, is attended by thousands of students, alumni and members of the Lubbock community and is one of our largest and oldest traditions. This year’s ceremony, produced in conjunction with the Office of the President, will be reimagined with live entertainment, new staging, lighting, and sound as well as a firework display to conclude the night. This will be a spectacular evening for the entire family as we usher in the official start of Texas Tech’s Centennial Celebration.

Saturday Dec. 3

17th Annual Miracles Christmas Parade - The 17th Annual Miracles Christmas Parade is set for Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 6 p.m. The parade route is down 34th Street starting at 34th and Avenue Q and going west to Indiana Avenue. Visit the parade website at www.miraclesparade.com for all details.

Santa Paws - Celebrate the Howl-idays with Hodges Community Center! Stop by for a photo with Santa at our Annual Santa Paws event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meet with local vendors and receive free microchipping provided by Lubbock Animal Services. We’re sure to have a dog-gone good time and hope to see you there! Photos will be $5.00 per family and attendance is free for all ages. For more information please call Hodges Community Center 806.767.370.

Holiday Craft Bazaar - Shop for unique holiday gifts at the Copper Rawlings Community Center’s 22nd Annual Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Check out all the crafts and goodies that your community has to offer. Items include wood crafts, ornaments, jewelry, candles, dolls, toys, baked goods and more. Admission is free and includes a chance to earn door prizes! For more information please contact Copper Rawlings Community Center 806.767.2704.

Breakfast with Santa - Bring your kids and grandkids to Maxey Community Center for their Annual Breakfast with Santa from 10 a.m. to noon. This event is the perfect way to start the Christmas season. Families will enjoy keepsake holiday crafts, a delicious brunch, and photos with Santa as their children share their Christmas wishes. For more information please call 806.767.3796.

