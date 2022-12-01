Lubbock County receives $15,000 grant to help develop parenting skills, strong families

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Office of Dispute Resolution (ODR) for Lubbock County now has more money to help develop strong parents and families in our area. The Texas Bar Foundation granted it $15,000 to support families through a new research project and a familiar partnership with Texas Tech University.

Through the grant, Texas Tech students will help monitor court-ordered supervised family visits and develop new skills that can help parents better connect with their kids. Kristi Thompson, assistant director at the ODR, says the supervised visitation program has been in place for about 12 years, but this is the first grant it’s received for a project like this.

“I hope it shows them that we’re trying to help, that we’re not against them. Some of the parents come in and they feel like everyone’s against them, including our department, and I think hopefully being able to offer them some assistance shows them that we’re trying to help them with their relationship. We’re not trying to be a barrier, we’re trying to help overcome the barrier,” Thompson said.

She says parents can end up in this situation for a number of reasons, whether that be drugs, trauma from their past, or a lack of knowledge. She wants them to understand the program is a safe and neutral environment.

“That’s the point of it, is to help the kids to not have the trauma that can come with the parents that disagree or whatever the case may be,” Thompson said. “No one wants to come in to supervised visitation. I mean it’s just that simple. But we are trying our best to make it where it’s a positive experience, not just for the kids. I mean, that’s the number one priority, but for the parents, as well.”

Human Development and Family Sciences Professor Elizabeth Trejos-Castillo says the partnership with Texas Tech will help ensure when parents who don’t have custody get to see their kids, it’s a meaningful interaction.

“We would like for that time that they have the visitation to be a meaningful time, a positive time. We would want them to feel confident that they can use this time positively, that they are able to develop that relationship, because if you have a positive relationship with your children, ideally that can last for a long time,” Trejos-Castillo said.

Trejos-Castillo says the research is also an opportunity to build skills in Texas Tech students, as well.

“They’re going to be professionals working with this population, working with families and youth, whether they are in the community in Lubbock, or they may be in other communities. I think it is an opportunity for them to build those strengths and those skills,” she said.

She says what they learn from the research will come straight from the parents, so it will be built in a way that supports them and their greatest needs.

“We see this as a training that could be grown, replicated and hopefully, you know, may become a best practice or a regular practice in how we’re going to be supporting families in the future years in Lubbock,” she said.

Thompson says with this particular grant, the Texas Bar Foundation doesn’t always award 100 percent of the amount requested. She says these team members received all they asked for, so they hope it can be a good start to something even bigger.

