Lubbock law enforcement to participate in annual Big Brothers Big Sisters Santa Cop event

Santa Cops are coming to town to share the spirit of giving with the children of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Saturday, December 3rd, local law enforcement professionals will take on the role of Santa for the day. Officers of the Lubbock Police Department and children from Big Brothers Big Sisters will enjoy a day of shopping, friendship, and fun holiday festivities. Santa Cops is a volunteer-based initiative. The project aims to meet the needs and Christmas wishes of local children while also strengthening community relations. Debra Gonzales, Director of Enrollment, states, “Santa Cops truly encompasses what Big Brothers Big Sisters is all about, friendship, joy, and community.” Santa Cops has been a Lubbock Christmas tradition for over a decade.

Follow Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram (@bbbslubbock), and Tik Tok (@bigbrothersbigsisterslbk) to stay up to date with Bowl for Kids’ Sake updates and news. Find out more about the work done by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock by visiting http://www.bbbslubbock.org

