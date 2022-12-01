Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Lubbock man sentenced to 18 years for aggravated sexual assault of a child

Isaiah Alvarez, 24, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually...
Isaiah Alvarez, 24, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a minor under the age of 14 in February 2017.(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Isaiah Alvarez, 24, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after accepting a plea deal admitting to aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 14.

Alvarez was initially charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child from incidents dating back to 2015 but counts one and two were dropped in accordance with the plea agreement.

In the filing, count three states that on February 15, 2017, Alvarez “did then and there intentionally or knowingly cause the penetration of the sexual organ of a child who was then and there younger than 14 years of age.”

Alvarez is currently in custody at the Lubbock County Detention Center. It is not known at this time where he will serve his sentence.

According to the terms of the plea deal, Alvarez must serve at least half his sentence before being eligible for parole and must register as a sex offender for life.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Alexis Court is charged with Aggravated Assault.
Police report reveals new details about fatal Friday morning stabbing
Matthew Plank, 44
UPDATED: Suspect named in officer-involved crash in Central Lubbock
Lubbock Police arrested Ynez Spencer, 27, in connection to the domestic disturbance and house...
Arrest Warrant: Woman was beaten, stabbed then set on fire in South Lubbock
Texas Tech University
Whitehead announces resignation from Texas Tech
The westbound lanes of Highway 84 are closed at FM 1294 due to a crash involving a semi-truck.
Highway 84 back open after crash involving tanker truck leak

Latest News

The removal of the Double T Scoreboard begins Texas Tech’s $200 million investment into its...
The Double T scoreboard at the Jones AT&T Stadium NOT being removed today
New Mexico Dept. of Health issues public health emergency to address rise in respiratory viruses
Defense attorneys have filed a plea deal for Juan Ramiro Villanueva, 42, who is accused of...
Plea deal filed for man accused of production of child pornography
Two people are dead and four others are seriously injured after a head-on collision in Lamb...
Two dead, four others injured after head-on crash in Lamb County