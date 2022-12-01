Lubbock man sentenced to 18 years for aggravated sexual assault of a child

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Isaiah Alvarez, 24, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after accepting a plea deal admitting to aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 14.

Alvarez was initially charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child from incidents dating back to 2015 but counts one and two were dropped in accordance with the plea agreement.

In the filing, count three states that on February 15, 2017, Alvarez “did then and there intentionally or knowingly cause the penetration of the sexual organ of a child who was then and there younger than 14 years of age.”

Alvarez is currently in custody at the Lubbock County Detention Center. It is not known at this time where he will serve his sentence.

According to the terms of the plea deal, Alvarez must serve at least half his sentence before being eligible for parole and must register as a sex offender for life.

