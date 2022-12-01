Plea deal filed for man accused of production of child pornography

Local Listings
By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Defense attorneys have filed a plea deal for Juan Ramiro Villanueva, 42, who is accused of recording a video showing himself performing oral-genital sexual intercourse on a 6-year-old female in July 2022.

According to the original complaint, on July 25, 2022, a woman went to the Lamesa Police Department and reported a video of Villanueva showing him performing oral sex on a 6-year-old child. Investigators interviewed Villanueva who initially denied producing the video and sexually assaulting the child.

Detectives with Lamesa PD requested FBI assistance in the investigation and on August 25, a DPS Special Agent interviewed Villanueva during which he confessed to producing the video and that he was sexually attracted to minors. He also admitted to having a sexual relationship with a girl who was 16 years old and to having sexually explicit images of the teenager on his phone.

Villanueva was arrested on September 1, 2022, and charged with production of child pornography. Juan is not currently in custody, according to a search of the Lubbock County jail records.

Villanueva’s plea deal has not been approved by the Federal Magistrate at this time.

A jury trial was scheduled for Monday but was postponed due to the motion filed by Villanueva’s attorney.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

