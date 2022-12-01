Red Raiders edge Georgetown in Big 12/Big East Battle

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It was nail-biting time at the United Supermarkets Arena as the Red Raider’s 19-point lead over Georgetown dwindled down to one, but responding with a 17-4 run, Texas Tech pulled out a 79-65 victory over the Hoyas in the Big 12/Big East Battle.

It was the Red Raiders 25th straight home win at the USA.

Texas Tech went on a late 16-0 run in the first half to lead 41-26 at the half.

The Red Raiders led by 19 with a 62-43 lead, but Georgetown went on an 18-0 run to cut the lead to 62-61.

Spurred on by the home crowd, Tech then went on an 8-0 run to pull away and get the win.

Jaylon Tyson & Da’vion Harmon led the way as both had 18 points.

Daniel Batcho added 15 points and 13 rebounds while Kevin O’banor had 11 and Pop Issac 10.

Texas Tech (5-2) will be next in action next Wednesday hosting Nichols at 7pm.

