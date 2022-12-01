Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Red Raiders edge Georgetown in Big 12/Big East Battle

It was nail-biting time at the United Supermarkets Arena as the Red Raider’s 19-point lead over...
It was nail-biting time at the United Supermarkets Arena as the Red Raider’s 19-point lead over Georgetown dwindled down to one, but responding with a 17-4 run, Texas Tech pulled out a 79-65 victory over the Hoyas in the Big 12/Big East Battle.(KCBD)
By Pete Christy
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It was nail-biting time at the United Supermarkets Arena as the Red Raider’s 19-point lead over Georgetown dwindled down to one, but responding with a 17-4 run, Texas Tech pulled out a 79-65 victory over the Hoyas in the Big 12/Big East Battle.

It was the Red Raiders 25th straight home win at the USA.

Texas Tech went on a late 16-0 run in the first half to lead 41-26 at the half.

The Red Raiders led by 19 with a 62-43 lead, but Georgetown went on an 18-0 run to cut the lead to 62-61.

Spurred on by the home crowd, Tech then went on an 8-0 run to pull away and get the win.

Jaylon Tyson & Da’vion Harmon led the way as both had 18 points.

Daniel Batcho added 15 points and 13 rebounds while Kevin O’banor had 11 and Pop Issac 10.

Texas Tech (5-2) will be next in action next Wednesday hosting Nichols at 7pm.

MORE INFORMATION

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police arrested Ynez Spencer, 27, in connection to the domestic disturbance and house...
Arrest Warrant: Woman was beaten, stabbed then set on fire in South Lubbock
Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in Central Lubbock early Tuesday morning.
Police identify pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash
Texas Tech University
Whitehead announces resignation from Texas Tech
Matthew Plank, 44
UPDATED: Suspect named in officer-involved crash in Central Lubbock
Jason Paul White, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography after...
Jason White appeals 30-year sentence

Latest News

Weston Wright declares for 2023 NFL Draft
Weston Wright declares for 2023 NFL Draft
Source: KCBD Video
Coach McGuire praises Seniors after historic win over Oklahoma
A historic win for Texas Tech as they beat Oklahoma and Texas in the same season for the first...
Texas Tech beats Oklahoma in overtime 51-48
The Lady Raiders opened play in the Las Vegas Invitational with an 8-0 run in the last 2:13 to...
Lady Raiders edge Blue Raiders in Las Vegas