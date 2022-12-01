Thursday morning top stories: US 84 back open after hazmat called to semi rollover crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Tanker truck crash causes hazmat leak

An crash involving a tanker truck shut down part of Highway 84 near Shallowater Wednesday

Crews worked all day to clean up the spill and remove the remaining chemical from the tanker

Vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run

Lubbock police say they found the vehicle that hit a pedestrian Tuesday morning on the Marsha Sharp Freeway near Ave. U

Investigators have not said who was driving the vehicle that hit Jamil Wilson who died at the scene

Uvalde CISD sued for $27 billion

The families of the Robb Elementary shooting survivors are suing the Uvalde school district

The lawsuit is seeking $27 billion in damages along with changes in police and school policy

