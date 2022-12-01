Local Listings
Thursday morning top stories: US 84 back open after hazmat called to semi rollover crash

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Tanker truck crash causes hazmat leak

Vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run

  • Lubbock police say they found the vehicle that hit a pedestrian Tuesday morning on the Marsha Sharp Freeway near Ave. U
  • Investigators have not said who was driving the vehicle that hit Jamil Wilson who died at the scene
  • More here: Police identify pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash

Uvalde CISD sued for $27 billion

21-year-old Alexis Court is charged with Aggravated Assault.
Police report reveals new details about fatal Friday morning stabbing
Matthew Plank, 44
UPDATED: Suspect named in officer-involved crash in Central Lubbock
Lubbock Police arrested Ynez Spencer, 27, in connection to the domestic disturbance and house...
Arrest Warrant: Woman was beaten, stabbed then set on fire in South Lubbock
Texas Tech University
Whitehead announces resignation from Texas Tech
The westbound lanes of Highway 84 are closed at FM 1294 due to a crash involving a semi-truck.
Highway 84 back open after crash involving tanker truck leak

The westbound lanes of Highway 84 are closed at FM 1294 due to a crash involving a semi-truck.
Highway 84 back open after crash involving tanker truck leak
The Office of Dispute Resolution hopes to strengthen families in Lubbock through a new grant...
Lubbock County receives $15,000 grant to help develop parenting skills, strong families
Red Raiders beat Georgetown 79-65
Red Raiders beat Georgetwon 79-65
Office of Dispute Resolution receives grant
Office of Dispute Resolution receives grant