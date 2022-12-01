Thursday morning top stories: US 84 back open after hazmat called to semi rollover crash
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Tanker truck crash causes hazmat leak
- An crash involving a tanker truck shut down part of Highway 84 near Shallowater Wednesday
- Crews worked all day to clean up the spill and remove the remaining chemical from the tanker
- Read more: Hazmat called to Semi rollover crash in Shallowater
Vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run
- Lubbock police say they found the vehicle that hit a pedestrian Tuesday morning on the Marsha Sharp Freeway near Ave. U
- Investigators have not said who was driving the vehicle that hit Jamil Wilson who died at the scene
- More here: Police identify pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash
Uvalde CISD sued for $27 billion
- The families of the Robb Elementary shooting survivors are suing the Uvalde school district
- The lawsuit is seeking $27 billion in damages along with changes in police and school policy
- Read more here: Uvalde mom sues police, gunmaker in school massacre
