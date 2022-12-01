Local Listings
Two dead, four others injured after head-on crash in Lamb County

Two people are dead and four others are seriously injured after a head-on collision in Lamb...
Two people are dead and four others are seriously injured after a head-on collision in Lamb County on Thanksgiving evening.(MGN)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAMB COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Hereford woman and an 8-year-old girl from Oklahoma were killed after a head-on collision in Lamb County on Thanksgiving Day.

Investigators say a mid-size SUV driven by Ma De La Luz Villarreal, 55, of Hereford, was struck by a pickup truck on U.S. 385, about eight miles south of Springlake.

Villarreal died at the scene. An eight-year-old girl, a passenger in the pickup truck, was taken to Covenant Children’s with life-threatening injuries where she later died.

According to DPS, a wintry precipitation mix caused the pickup truck, driven by Alma Ramos, 50, of Oklahoma City, to skid and veer into the northbound lane when he crashed head-on into Villarreal. Ramos was taken to UMC with serious injuries.

Three other passengers of the truck were also seriously injured are were taken to UMC.

The crash remains under investigation. All victims were wearing seatbelts, according to DPS.

