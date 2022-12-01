Local Listings
UMC and Shallowater ISD to host grand opening for Health Science Learning Center

Shallowater ISD is going to use $50 million to improve facilities.
Shallowater ISD is going to use $50 million to improve facilities.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SHALLOWATER, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - UMC Health System and Shallowater Independent School District (SISD) are excited to announce the grand opening of the SISD Health Science Learning Clinic! The SISD Health Sciences Learning Clinic will house Certified Medical Assistant (CMA) and Occupational Therapy (OT) programs for Shallowater ISD students.

The CMA program began last year and provides students with real-world, hands-on learning experiences, both in the classroom and in direct patient care as part of clinical rotations in UMC community clinics throughout Lubbock. The OT program is the first of its kind among high schools in the State of Texas. In its first year of state approval, this innovative program provides students with the knowledge and skills necessary for a career in Occupational Therapy.

Renovations for the new clinic began in September of 2022 and completed in November of 2022. The learning space was refinished with new flooring, paint, furniture, instructional technology, and secure storage space for healthcare education equipment.

“We are thankful to UMC for this opportunity and for our growing partnership in the area of Career and Technical Education” said Aron Strickland, Shallowater ISD Assistant Superintendent. “Together, we are creating life changing learning experiences for our students while also addressing critical healthcare needs in West Texas.”

The ribbon cutting event will take place on December 5th, 2022, followed by refreshments in celebration.

Who: UMC Health System and Shallowater ISD

What: SISD Health Sciences Learning Clinic Grand Opening

When: Monday, December 5, 2022, at 9 AM

Where: SISD Health Sciences Learning Clinic              1502 12th Street              Shallowater, TX 79363

