Utilities moved as Lubbock County secures land for widening of Woodrow Road

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As Lubbock County is in negotiations to obtain more parcels of land needed to widen the first phase of Woodrow Road, crews have started moving utilities as acquisitions are made starting at Highway 87 moving west toward Indiana Avenue.

“They’re moving forward,” Precinct 1 Commissioner Terence Kovar said. “There’s a lot of behind-the-scenes work to be done before we can get to this process where we’re at now. Some of that is right-of-way acquisition.”

According to Kovar, there are 14 parcels out of a total of 48 still under negotiation for this first phase of the project, which is designed but awaits construction. On November 28 commissioners approved a total of $14,000 in payments for three parcels of land.

“We’re sticking to a certain price per foot,” Kovar said. “Some of these properties have items built on them. That’s what you got to start looking at and getting appraisals. We have the professional appraisers out actually giving us the price of what it should be. If you don’t agree with that, that’s where we go into the negotiations.”

Kovar hopes the right-of-way can be acquired in the first few months of the new year, followed by groundbreaking.

“We should see more and more cones going up, more and more detours as this process gets further along,” Kovar said.

Phase two of the project is from Indiana to Slide Road. According to Kovar, Lubbock County has already started surveying right-of-way needs along that corridor and has mostly completed the design of the expanded roadway.

“Phase two is just county-taxpayer funded, not State, so things should move a little faster,” Kovar said. “We don’t have the loopholes to jump through like we did on phase one but we’re grateful for the money we got from the federal government and the State to help us with this project.”

Kovar said construction is also soon to begin on 50th Street, making improvements from Alcove Avenue to FM 179, as well as on Alcove Avenue from the Marsha Sharp Freeway to 66th Street.

He said the County has also set aside $4.5 million this year for additional road projects not included in the 2019 Transportation Roadway Improvement Program. He expects that funding to assist with improvements on Woodrow Road west of Slide, as well as 109th Street off of University Avenue.

