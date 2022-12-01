Local Listings
Warm and windy to start December

By Shania Jackson
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures are beginning to warm up as we head into the month of December! This evening a few clouds will roll in but skies will be mostly clear throughout tonight into tomorrow morning. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow’s temperatures will be even warmer than today with highs in the mid-70s, and sunny skies. It will be breezier tomorrow with southwest winds around 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph. Friday night temperatures will drop into the mid-30s with west winds becoming northeast around 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Forecast Highs Tomorrow
Forecast Highs Tomorrow(KCBD)

Saturday we do expect a chance of showers in the evening. It will be partly sunny in the morning with highs in the upper 40s. East winds will be around 10 to 15 mph. Cloud coverage will increase in the afternoon with isolated showers starting in the evening. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s and southeast winds will become southwest after midnight.

Raincast for Saturday
Raincast for Saturday(KCBD)

There is a slight chance of rain expected for Sunday morning. It will be a mostly cloudy day but warmer than Saturday with highs in the lower 60s. Sunday night will be cloudy as well, but a warmer night with temperatures in the upper 40s.

Going into the next work week we expect warm and breezy weather. Monday’s high will be in the lower 70s with partly sunny skies. Cloud coverage will increase Monday night with overnight lows in the upper 40s.

