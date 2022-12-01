Local Listings
Warmer temperatures for the start of December

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a very cold day yesterday, temperatures begin to rebound through the rest of the workweek with highs in the 70s by Friday.

7 day temps
7 day temps(KCBD)

Despite a chilly start to the day, temperatures will begin to warm up a bit more this afternoon into the mid-50s. Expect more sunshine today than yesterday and a bit more of a breeze from the south around 15 mph.

Today's forecast
Today's forecast(KCBD)

Remaining quiet and dry through the evening and overnight. Temperatures more mild with lows in the 40s.

Winds pick up a bit more tomorrow from the southwest, leading to a much warmer afternoon. Highs tomorrow in the mid-70s with sunny skies and dry conditions. Strong winds thanks to our next system that will move in overnight into Saturday morning. This will drop our temperatures through the weekend, bring in some cloud cover and increase our rain chances Saturday. As of now, it looks like scattered showers will develop Saturday afternoon and clear out by Sunday morning. Not a wash out but some will see rain.

Temperatures continue with a rollercoaster trend into next week.

