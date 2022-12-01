Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

The Double T scoreboard at the Jones AT&T Stadium NOT being removed today

The removal of the Double T Scoreboard begins Texas Tech’s $200 million investment into its...
The removal of the Double T Scoreboard begins Texas Tech’s $200 million investment into its football program to construct a new south end zone building to Jones AT&T Stadium as well as the Dustin R. Womble Football Center.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Construction crews started working to remove the Double T Scoreboard at Jones AT&T Stadium at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, but due to an issue with the concrete on top of the building, it will not be removed today. There is no word on when they will attempt to remove it again.

PREVIOUS STORY: A Lubbock landmark’s final days: Saying goodbye to the Double T scoreboard

The removal of the Double T Scoreboard begins Texas Tech’s $200 million investment into its football program to construct a new south end zone building to Jones AT&T Stadium as well as the Dustin R. Womble Football Center.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Alexis Court is charged with Aggravated Assault.
Police report reveals new details about fatal Friday morning stabbing
Matthew Plank, 44
UPDATED: Suspect named in officer-involved crash in Central Lubbock
Lubbock Police arrested Ynez Spencer, 27, in connection to the domestic disturbance and house...
Arrest Warrant: Woman was beaten, stabbed then set on fire in South Lubbock
Texas Tech University
Whitehead announces resignation from Texas Tech
The westbound lanes of Highway 84 are closed at FM 1294 due to a crash involving a semi-truck.
Highway 84 back open after crash involving tanker truck leak

Latest News

Isaiah Alvarez, 24, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually...
Lubbock man sentenced to 18 years for aggravated sexual assault of a child
New Mexico Dept. of Health issues public health emergency to address rise in respiratory viruses
Defense attorneys have filed a plea deal for Juan Ramiro Villanueva, 42, who is accused of...
Plea deal filed for man accused of production of child pornography
Two people are dead and four others are seriously injured after a head-on collision in Lamb...
Two dead, four others injured after head-on crash in Lamb County