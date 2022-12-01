The Double T scoreboard at the Jones AT&T Stadium NOT being removed today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Construction crews started working to remove the Double T Scoreboard at Jones AT&T Stadium at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, but due to an issue with the concrete on top of the building, it will not be removed today. There is no word on when they will attempt to remove it again.

PREVIOUS STORY: A Lubbock landmark’s final days: Saying goodbye to the Double T scoreboard

The removal of the Double T Scoreboard begins Texas Tech’s $200 million investment into its football program to construct a new south end zone building to Jones AT&T Stadium as well as the Dustin R. Womble Football Center.

