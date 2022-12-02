1 seriously injured in East Lubbock motorcycle crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to the 3500 block of Idalou Road near East Loop 289 for a motorcycle crash.

LPD received the call at 4:36 p.m. According to police, the motorcycle was traveling eastbound and crashed into an unknown object, leaving the roadway.

The motorcyclist has reportedly sustained serious injuries.

This story is developing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

