Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

1 seriously injured in East Lubbock motorcycle crash

Lubbock Police Department Shield
Lubbock Police Department Shield(Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to the 3500 block of Idalou Road near East Loop 289 for a motorcycle crash.

LPD received the call at 4:36 p.m. According to police, the motorcycle was traveling eastbound and crashed into an unknown object, leaving the roadway.

The motorcyclist has reportedly sustained serious injuries.

This story is developing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isabella Montoya, 8, died in a crash on Thanksgiving Day 2022 in Lamb County.
Meadow student, Hereford woman dead, four others injured in Lamb Co. head-on crash
The removal of the Double T Scoreboard begins Texas Tech’s $200 million investment into its...
The Double T scoreboard at the Jones AT&T Stadium being removed tonight
21-year-old Alexis Court is charged with Aggravated Assault.
Police report reveals new details about fatal Friday morning stabbing
Lubbock Police Department Shield
Two separate crashes on University Avenue, LFR and LPD responding
An Amber Alert was issued for Athena Strand, a 7-year-old from Paradise, Texas.
Amber Alert issued in Texas for 7-year-old girl

Latest News

Lubbock Police Department Shield
Three vehicle crash at 82nd and Quaker, southbound lanes blocked
Lubbock Police Department Shield
LPD conducting follow-up crash investigations
Lubbock Police Department Shield
Two separate crashes on University Avenue, LFR and LPD responding
The westbound lanes of Highway 84 are closed at FM 1294 due to a crash involving a semi-truck.
Highway 84 back open after crash involving tanker truck leak