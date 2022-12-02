Blanchard receives new two-year contract at Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire announced Friday that Director of Player Personnel James Blanchard has signed a two-year extension through the 2024 football season.

“After one full year in Lubbock, we couldn’t be more excited about the future of our football program,” McGuire said. “Our program will always revolve around identifying the right potential student-athletes and then developing them into Red Raiders, and James Blanchard is a key component of that success. We are thrilled he has agreed to this new contract extension.”

Through the efforts of Blanchard and Texas Tech’s personnel department, the Red Raiders are on pace to potentially sign one of its top recruiting classes in program history later this month. Texas Tech previously signed a top-40 class in the month after Blanchard’s hire last December, which marked the Red Raiders’ highest finish since 2012.

Blanchard was McGuire’s first hire shortly after accepting the Texas Tech position as the two previously worked together at Baylor. Blanchard also has experience in the NFL as a member of the Carolina Panthers organization for the 2020 season. He is a native or Orange, Texas, providing another key figure in McGuire’s program that has ties throughout the state.

The winter signing period for football kicks off Dec. 21 as Texas Tech will announce its first full signing class under McGuire that morning. Live coverage will be provided via each of Texas Tech’s social media channels as well as TexasTech.com

