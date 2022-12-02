Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Blanchard receives new two-year contract at Texas Tech

Texas Tech is on pace for one of its best signing classes in program history later this month
Texas Tech University
Texas Tech University(Texas Tech University)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire announced Friday that Director of Player Personnel James Blanchard has signed a two-year extension through the 2024 football season.

“After one full year in Lubbock, we couldn’t be more excited about the future of our football program,” McGuire said. “Our program will always revolve around identifying the right potential student-athletes and then developing them into Red Raiders, and James Blanchard is a key component of that success. We are thrilled he has agreed to this new contract extension.”

Through the efforts of Blanchard and Texas Tech’s personnel department, the Red Raiders are on pace to potentially sign one of its top recruiting classes in program history later this month. Texas Tech previously signed a top-40 class in the month after Blanchard’s hire last December, which marked the Red Raiders’ highest finish since 2012.

Blanchard was McGuire’s first hire shortly after accepting the Texas Tech position as the two previously worked together at Baylor. Blanchard also has experience in the NFL as a member of the Carolina Panthers organization for the 2020 season. He is a native or Orange, Texas, providing another key figure in McGuire’s program that has ties throughout the state.

The winter signing period for football kicks off Dec. 21 as Texas Tech will announce its first full signing class under McGuire that morning. Live coverage will be provided via each of Texas Tech’s social media channels as well as TexasTech.com

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isabella Montoya, 8, died in a crash on Thanksgiving Day 2022 in Lamb County.
Meadow student, Hereford woman dead, four others injured in Lamb Co. head-on crash
The removal of the Double T Scoreboard begins Texas Tech’s $200 million investment into its...
The Double T scoreboard at the Jones AT&T Stadium being removed tonight
21-year-old Alexis Court is charged with Aggravated Assault.
Police report reveals new details about fatal Friday morning stabbing
Lubbock Police Department Shield
Two separate crashes on University Avenue, LFR and LPD responding
An Amber Alert was issued for Athena Strand, a 7-year-old from Paradise, Texas.
Amber Alert issued in Texas for 7-year-old girl

Latest News

New LBK branding project announced
New LBK branding project announced
Benefit for 2-year-old from O'Donnell
Benefit for 2-year-old from O'Donnell
2013 E 7th house fire
Victim pulled through window, rescued from East Lubbock house fire
1 injured in East Lubbock house fire
1 injured in East Lubbock house fire
Increase in auto theft burglaries during holidays
Increase in auto theft and burglaries during holidays