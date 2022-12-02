Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Business is ‘hopping’ at Arkansas shop

Mochi and Nacho help out at the East By West shop. (KY3)
By Chad Plein and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KY3/Gray News) - At the East By West shop in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, business is “hopping.”

Mochi and Nacho, shop owner Yume Leavell’s bunnies, have never been a “hare” late for work.

Leavell has had bunnies in the shop for 22 years, ever since she got her first ones as gifts.

“I didn’t know what to do with the rabbits, and I work a lot,” Leavell said. “So I brought them to work so we could bond and play with them and stuff. And before you know it, they started pulling things from the counter.”

Instead of getting mad, Leavell got an idea: Put those bunnies to work!

Her bunnies sit at the shop’s checkout. Leavell will hand them credit cards or change. They grab them from Leavell, turn, and put them down for the customer. Leavell then hands the bunnies a paper bag that they grab, turn, and give to the customer.

Leavell says there’s not much training involved; the bunnies kind of “play it by ear.”

Mochi’s been working since last December and she has it down. Nacho has only been doing this since August and is still a work in progress.

Thankfully, there haven’t been any credit cards or dollar bills chewed up.

“Now, they might chew on the bags or the receipts,” Leavell said.

The bunnies get paid in treats. They get full medical benefits. And despite not being in a union, they get breaks to check out the guests in the store.

Another thing the bunnies have in common is they’re both adopted. Leavell has saved many bunnies over the years and given them a new lease on life.

“(Mochi) was in a cardboard box with her siblings, dumped in front of a gas station in Little Rock,” Leavell said. “(Nacho) was dumped in a park and hopped up to an animal control officer, hungry and thirsty.”

And Leavell has saved and tried training more than just bunnies.

“We had a guinea pig that worked once,” Leavell said. “Jelly Bean. She would hand out stuff.”

Thanks to Leavell, these bunnies can live “hoppily” ever after.

Leavell also has bunnies working at her other shop, Caroline’s Collectibles.

Copyright 2022 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isabella Montoya, 8, died in a crash on Thanksgiving Day 2022 in Lamb County.
Meadow student, Hereford woman dead, four others injured in Lamb Co. head-on crash
The removal of the Double T Scoreboard begins Texas Tech’s $200 million investment into its...
The Double T scoreboard at the Jones AT&T Stadium being removed tonight
21-year-old Alexis Court is charged with Aggravated Assault.
Police report reveals new details about fatal Friday morning stabbing
Lubbock Police Department Shield
Two separate crashes on University Avenue, LFR and LPD responding
An Amber Alert was issued for Athena Strand, a 7-year-old from Paradise, Texas.
Amber Alert issued in Texas for 7-year-old girl

Latest News

A father says his son is a hero for saving his life after his truck fell on him while the two...
‘My son is my hero’: Video shows teen lifting truck off father trapped underneath
FILE - Takeoff, of Migos, arrives at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 10, 2019. A...
Man arrested in fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff
An interior surveillance video shows the suspects stealing the 5-week-old puppies and then...
Thieves break into apartment, steal 5 French bulldog puppies
At the height of the outbreak, over the summer, hundreds of people were being infected weekly.
US plans end to mpox public health emergency in January