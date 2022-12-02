Local Listings
Cold front bringing a wet and cooler day

By Shania Jackson
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a warm, dry, and windy day things are changing up tomorrow. Tonight temperatures will be in the lower 30s with partly cloudy skies. Our winds coming from the west will change to the northeast after midnight with speeds around 15 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

As a cold front pushes through tonight, we expect a slight chance of rain tomorrow, mainly in the northern part of the viewing area. We will have partly sunny skies throughout the day with highs only in the upper 40s. Winds will come form the east around 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Probability of Rain Lubbock
Probability of Rain Lubbock(KCBD)

Our best chances of rain start in the evening tomorrow, with overnight temperatures in the upper 30s. The southeast winds will become southwest after midnight with speeds around 5 to 10 mph.

Raincast Saturday Night and Early Sunday Morning
Raincast Saturday Night and Early Sunday Morning(KCBD)

Early Sunday before sunrise there will still be a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will get up into the lower 60s. We expect mostly cloudy skies becoming partly sunny and dry throughout the day, with southwest winds around 10 mph.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s and continued southwest winds.

Monday we expect to remain dry with mostly sunny skies. A warmer day with high temperatures in the lower 70s. Monday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(KCBD)

