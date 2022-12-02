Crews responding to house fire in East Lubbock
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a house fire in East Lubbock.
Emergency crews were dispatched at 2:01 p.m. and arrived at the home near East 7th and Walnut four minutes later.
KCBD has a photographer on scene gathering more information.
The cause of the fire and injuries are not known at this time.
This is a developing story; check back for updates
