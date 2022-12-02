Local Listings
Friday morning top stories: 64th annual Carol of Lights happening tonight

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock stockyards closing at 54 years

  • The owners say they are ready to retire
  • The last auction will be held Dec. 10
64th annual Carol of Lights happening tonight

Supreme Court to hear student debt relief case

  • The U.S. Supreme Court agreed to take up the case of President Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan
  • The hearing will take place this winter, with a decision expected by June
