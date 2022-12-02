KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet McLuvin

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet McLuvin KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. He is a two-year-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for eight months.

He loves other dogs and would be more confident with one in the home. He also loves to be active and would like someone to go on adventures with. McLuvin is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

