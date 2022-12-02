Lady Raiders open Homestand with a win

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lady Raiders commenced an 8-game homestand rolling past Alabama State 91-56 Thursday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Tech (6-1) led by 13 at the half. Rhyle McKinney led five players in double figures with 19.

Bailey Maupin had 17.

Jazz Shavers added 13 while Jazmaine Lewis chipped in 11 and Ella Tofaeono finished with 10

Winners of Five in a row, Texas Tech is back home 2 p.m. Sunday hosting Incarnate Word.

