Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Lady Raiders open Homestand with a win

The Lady Raiders commenced an 8-game homestand rolling past Alabama State 91-56 Thursday night...
The Lady Raiders commenced an 8-game homestand rolling past Alabama State 91-56 Thursday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.(KCBD)
By Pete Christy
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lady Raiders commenced an 8-game homestand rolling past Alabama State 91-56 Thursday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Tech (6-1) led by 13 at the half. Rhyle McKinney led five players in double figures with 19.

Bailey Maupin had 17.

Jazz Shavers added 13 while Jazmaine Lewis chipped in 11 and Ella Tofaeono finished with 10

Winners of Five in a row, Texas Tech is back home 2 p.m. Sunday hosting Incarnate Word.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Alexis Court is charged with Aggravated Assault.
Police report reveals new details about fatal Friday morning stabbing
Matthew Plank, 44
UPDATED: Suspect named in officer-involved crash in Central Lubbock
Lubbock Police arrested Ynez Spencer, 27, in connection to the domestic disturbance and house...
Arrest Warrant: Woman was beaten, stabbed then set on fire in South Lubbock
Texas Tech University
Whitehead announces resignation from Texas Tech
Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in Central Lubbock early Tuesday morning.
Police identify pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash

Latest News

It was nail-biting time at the United Supermarkets Arena as the Red Raider’s 19-point lead over...
Red Raiders edge Georgetown in Big 12/Big East Battle
Red Raiders beat Georgetown 79-65
Red Raiders beat Georgetwon 79-65
Weston Wright declares for 2023 NFL Draft
Weston Wright declares for 2023 NFL Draft
Source: KCBD Video
Coach McGuire praises Seniors after historic win over Oklahoma