LPD conducting follow-up crash investigations

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit is scheduled to conduct two follow-up crash investigations on Friday, December 2nd.

The unit will start its investigations at 8:30 a.m. in the eastbound main lanes of the 2100 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway. This is in reference to LPD case number 22-41877. All eastbound traffic will be forced to take the Avenue Q exit and the eastbound on-ramp from University Avenue will be closed. This investigation is expected to last until around 10:00 a.m.

The second investigation will take place at the intersection of Parkway Drive and Idalou Road. This is in reference to LPD case number 22-41917. The westbound lanes of Parkway Drive from Idalou Road will be closed. This investigation will begin at 10:15 a.m. and is expected last around an hour.

Motorists are asked to avoid these areas and plan to use an alternate route since delays are expected. Specific information about when the Major Crash Investigation Unit is moving to each area can be received through LBKAlert. Sign up for LBKAlert at www.lbkalert.com and register for the Road Closure alerts.

