Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Lubbock Stockyards closing after 54 years of history

Owners Tony and Judy Mann are closing the doors
By Patricia Perry
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The sale barn that first opened in 1968 is known as the Lubbock Stockyards. After 50 years of history, owner Tony Mann will lock the doors for the last time.

“It’s been a good life you know, and I’m not wanting to quit but I’m getting old enough I need to slow down,” Tony Mann said.

After the Lubbock Stockyards’ start in the ‘60s, Mann’s friend bought the business and approached him about it almost four decades ago. Fifteen years ago, it became the family business. Mann says his kids grew up in this business.

“All my kids worked here, all my grandkids have worked here,” Mann said. “Whether they picked up trash, or painted, or rode a horse, or whatever they wanted to do or whatever we had to do, you know?”

His wife Judy, hasn’t ever gotten out of that saddle either.

“To tell you the truth she runs the whole chute and match, I mean you know she runs the office and I pretty much run the outside part,” Tony Mann said.

Now, the kids have grown up and it’s just Tony and Judy. He says it was a decision of hiring someone to take care of it or selling it. Since there have been fewer cattle being sold, he decided it was probably time to say goodbye.

“The cattle numbers have dwindled a lot in this area in the last 10 years, and so the numbers have a little to do with it but then our age has a lot to do with it,” Tony Mann said.

He says he’s grateful for his customers and the 39 years owning the stockyards.

“After 40 years you’ve gotta be a little bit sad, you know,” Tony Mann said, “But you know, in a way too, it’s time.”

The last goat and cattle auction is Dec. 6 and the last horse auction is Dec. 10. That will also be the last day the doors ever open again.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Alexis Court is charged with Aggravated Assault.
Police report reveals new details about fatal Friday morning stabbing
Isabella Montoya, 8, died in a crash on Thanksgiving Day 2022 in Lamb County.
Meadow student, Hereford woman dead, four others injured in Lamb Co. head-on crash
Matthew Plank, 44
UPDATED: Suspect named in officer-involved crash in Central Lubbock
Lubbock Police arrested Ynez Spencer, 27, in connection to the domestic disturbance and house...
Arrest Warrant: Woman was beaten, stabbed then set on fire in South Lubbock
The removal of the Double T Scoreboard begins Texas Tech’s $200 million investment into its...
The Double T scoreboard at the Jones AT&T Stadium being removed tonight

Latest News

Lubbock Stockyards closing this month
Lubbock Stockyards closing this month
The Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts in downtown Lubbock
LHUCA marks 25 years of celebrating the arts, revitalizing downtown Lubbock
LHUCA marks 25 years of art downtown
LHUCA marks 25 years of art downtown
Lubbock developers
Lubbock developers skirting regulations with technicality