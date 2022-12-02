Lubbock Stockyards closing after 54 years of history

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The sale barn that first opened in 1968 is known as the Lubbock Stockyards. After 50 years of history, owner Tony Mann will lock the doors for the last time.

“It’s been a good life you know, and I’m not wanting to quit but I’m getting old enough I need to slow down,” Tony Mann said.

After the Lubbock Stockyards’ start in the ‘60s, Mann’s friend bought the business and approached him about it almost four decades ago. Fifteen years ago, it became the family business. Mann says his kids grew up in this business.

“All my kids worked here, all my grandkids have worked here,” Mann said. “Whether they picked up trash, or painted, or rode a horse, or whatever they wanted to do or whatever we had to do, you know?”

His wife Judy, hasn’t ever gotten out of that saddle either.

“To tell you the truth she runs the whole chute and match, I mean you know she runs the office and I pretty much run the outside part,” Tony Mann said.

Now, the kids have grown up and it’s just Tony and Judy. He says it was a decision of hiring someone to take care of it or selling it. Since there have been fewer cattle being sold, he decided it was probably time to say goodbye.

“The cattle numbers have dwindled a lot in this area in the last 10 years, and so the numbers have a little to do with it but then our age has a lot to do with it,” Tony Mann said.

He says he’s grateful for his customers and the 39 years owning the stockyards.

“After 40 years you’ve gotta be a little bit sad, you know,” Tony Mann said, “But you know, in a way too, it’s time.”

The last goat and cattle auction is Dec. 6 and the last horse auction is Dec. 10. That will also be the last day the doors ever open again.

