Meth trafficker found guilty

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A drug trafficker who delivered methamphetamine to a stash house in Dallas was convicted at trial this week, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham.

Omar Jorge Valle Estrada and his coconspirators were first charged in August 2021. On Thursday, a federal jury found Mr. Estrada guilty of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to evidence presented at trial, law enforcement conducting surveillance at a stash house on Holcomb Road in Dallas observed Mr. Estrada drive up to the residence in a white Chevy Malibu.

Two men emerged from inside the home carrying duffel bags, which they placed in Mr. Estrada’s passenger seat.

A drug trafficker who delivered methamphetamine to a stash house in Dallas was convicted at trial this week, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. (United States Department of Justice)

After he departed the home, law enforcement pulled him over for operating with an expired registration and discovered 120 pounds of crystal methamphetamine inside the duffel bags.

Codefendants Angel Cabrera and Joaquin Salinas – who admitted they were concealing millions of dollars of methamphetamine inside boxes of cauliflower – pleaded guilty prior to trial.

Mr. Estrada now faces up to life in federal prison. Mr. Salinas received a life sentence; Mr. Cabrera received a sentence of more than 21 years.

The Drug Enforcement Administration’s Dallas Field Division conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Dallas Police Department, the Hickory Creek Police Department, the Fort Worth Police Department, and the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorneys George Leal and John Kull prosecuted the case.

This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces ( OCDETF ) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the United States Department of Justice