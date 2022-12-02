Local Listings
Overton Hotel to unveil Lubbock's largest gingerbread display

Each holiday season Overton Hotel and Conference Center partners with Texas Girls and Boys...
Each holiday season Overton Hotel and Conference Center partners with Texas Girls and Boys Ranch to create Lubbock’s Largest Gingerbread Display.(Overton Hotel)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Each holiday season Overton Hotel and Conference Center partners with Texas Girls and Boys Ranch to create Lubbock’s Largest Gingerbread Display. The display opens to the public on Tuesday, December 6th at 4:00pm with an official ribbon cutting hosted by Lubbock Chamber of Commerce.

There is no cost to attend and the display will be open for viewing through December 31st. Please consider supporting a child in need this Christmas and help decorate the donation tree in the Overton Hotel lobby. With each donation made, an ornament will hang on the tree in your honor.

Executive Chef Doug Noxon leads the Overton culinary team to create this year’s spectacular display. This year’s design is a multi-level dollhouse that will bring back childhood memories. It is the perfect photo opportunity and the creative details just can’t be missed! Don’t forget Overton Hotel is also the official mail stop for those very important Santa letters. There are letters available for children to write that will be mailed to the North Pole daily.

Texas Girls and Boys Ranch is an independent foster, adoption, and group housing facility for children in the Lubbock area who have been removed from their homes due to abuse and or neglect. https://txgbr.org/

