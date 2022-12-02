Local Listings
Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program makes Christmas dreams a reality

Gift distribution will take place at The Salvation Army located at 1111 16th Street, on Thursday-Friday, December 15-16.(Lubbock Salvation Army)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Angel Tree Program, along with The Salvation Army’s iconic Red Kettle Campaign, is one of The Salvation Army’s best-known Christmas efforts. More than 100,000 children across Texas, enough to fill the Dallas Cowboys stadium, will experience the joy of opening presents on Christmas morning thanks to generous donors and the help of The Salvation Army.

“Thanks to the generosity of donors and businesses in our community, the Angel Tree program provides toys and clothing to children and families who are struggling to afford Christmas gifts this year,” said Major Dawn Worthy of The Salvation Army. “Those who adopt Angels in no small way help deliver the magic and message of Christmas to those in need.”

The Salvation Army Angel Trees are located at all area Walmart stores, the South Plains Mall and other businesses during the holidays. The trees are decorated with paper angels, each representing a child or senior who – without this program – may not receive a gift at Christmas. “We are extremely grateful for the generous support of our community and local businesses that work alongside The Salvation Army at Christmas, and all year round,” said Worthy. Groups and businesses interested in adopting Angels should send request to dawn.worthy@uss.salvationarmy.org

“Thanks to Walmart, donors can purchase gifts for The Salvation Army Angel Tree through Registry for Good,” said Worthy “Walmart will deliver these items directly to The Salvation Army. You can search for The Salvation Army Lubbock at www.walmartangeltree.com and order items today that will benefit local families. If you have gifts for a specific Angel, please add the Code # to the shipping address for The Salvation Army.”

Angels will be available for adoption throughout the months of November and December at all area Walmart stores (excluding Walmart Neighborhood Grocery locations.) “This year, we expect to have 2,700 children across the South Plains enrolled in the program,” said Worthy. “Gift distribution will take place at The Salvation Army located at 1111 16th Street, on Thursday-Friday, December 15-16.” Volunteers are needed to help sort and pass out the items to families who will come to collect them on distribution day. Volunteers may reach out to Albert Zapata, The Salvation Army’s Volunteer Coordinator, at (806) 438-7041.

If you would like to support the Angel Tree program, or any other of The Salvation Army’s Christmas programs, please call (806)765-9434. To make a donation, or for more ways to engage with The Salvation Army, visit https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/lubbock.

