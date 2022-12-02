Sip & Shop events set for first two Saturday’s in December

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two Sip and Shop events will be held in Lubbock for Christmas shoppers looking for the perfect gifts!

On Saturday, Dec. 3, Lubbock’s best local vendors will be at the Crossroads Event Center in Wolfforth from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event center is located at 10107 CR 1300. Admission is free to the public. Shoppers can enjoy food trucks and wine with Oswald Vineyards of Brownfield!

Then on Saturday, Dec. 10, more than 50 local vendors will be at the Bus Event Center in downtown Lubbock from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event center is located at 1313 13th Street.

Admission is free. Shoppers can enjoy Katies Fresh Squeezed Lemonade and the Lunch Box Food trucks. There will also be a diamond earrings giveaway at both events.

