South Plains Community Action to host Winter Wonderland Resource Fair

South Plains Community Action Association’s Navigator Program is hosting a winter wonderland...
South Plains Community Action Association’s Navigator Program is hosting a winter wonderland resource fair to raise awareness of community services in the South Plains area.(SPCAA)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - South Plains Community Action Association’s Navigator Program is hosting a winter wonderland resource fair to raise awareness of community services in the South Plains area.

Organizations across the Lubbock area will join SPCAA at the South Plains Mall on December 3rd from 10am to 6pm in celebrating the holiday season with fun for the entire family. The resource fair will include an appearance from The Grinch provided by Team Bama, organizations sharing information on their services, fun prizes and giveaways, plus much more!

In addition to all the fun, there will be health insurance navigators on site from South Plains Community Action Association to enroll individuals in a quality health insurance plan through the Marketplace. Insurance coverage is an important part of any healthy community. Plans on the Marketplace can be as low as $10/month! The deadline for coverage starting next year is December 15th, so it is important to get enrolled as soon as possible! Free appointments can also be scheduled with a local Navigator by calling the toll-free number (833) 314-2373.

