Texas Tech Athletics launches annual Red & Black Giveback ticket program

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech Athletics will once again be offering its Red & Black Give Back Program for non-profit and charitable organizations during the holiday season.

The Red & Black Give Back Program allows Texas Tech students heading home for the holidays the ability to donate their tickets to Tech men’s and women’s basketball games over the holiday season.

Because of these students’ generosity, Texas Tech Athletics would like to invite area non-profit and charitable organizations and the kids associated with these organizations to select men’s and women’s basketball games.

Non-profit and charitable organizations who wish to request tickets may submit their requests online at the following link. After submitting your request, a representative of the Texas Tech Athletic Ticket Office will contact you when your tickets are available for pickup.

Red & Black Give Back tickets will be provided based on availability. A limited number of tickets are available for each group. Organizations are encouraged to please request only tickets that you know will be used with certainty.

The Texas Tech Athletic Ticket Office will be taking ticket requests from Friday, Dec. 2, through Friday, Dec. 9.

Organizations will be notified on Monday, Dec. 12. of which game(s) and quantity of tickets they will be receiving. All tickets must be picked up by Friday, Dec. 16. Tickets may be picked up at the Texas Tech Athletic Ticket Office located on the East side of Jones AT&T Stadium, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Please note that the Texas Tech Athletic Ticket Office will be closed from Dec. 24, through Jan. 1, for the holiday break. The United Supermarkets Arena Ticket Office will open two hours prior to tip off of each home game during the holiday break.

If you have questions, please contact Tye Schluter in the Texas Tech Athletic Ticket Office at 806-834-6208 or e-mail at tye.schluter@ttu.edu. Visit www.TexasTech.com for the latest news and information on the Red Raider and Lady Raider basketball programs.

