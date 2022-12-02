Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Texas Tech Athletics launches annual Red & Black Giveback ticket program

Texas Tech basketball
Texas Tech basketball(Texas Tech Athletics)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech Athletics will once again be offering its Red & Black Give Back Program for non-profit and charitable organizations during the holiday season.

The Red & Black Give Back Program allows Texas Tech students heading home for the holidays the ability to donate their tickets to Tech men’s and women’s basketball games over the holiday season.  

Because of these students’ generosity, Texas Tech Athletics would like to invite area non-profit and charitable organizations and the kids associated with these organizations to select men’s and women’s basketball games.  

Non-profit and charitable organizations who wish to request tickets may submit their requests online at the following link.  After submitting your request, a representative of the Texas Tech Athletic Ticket Office will contact you when your tickets are available for pickup.  

Red & Black Give Back tickets will be provided based on availability. A limited number of tickets are available for each group. Organizations are encouraged to please request only tickets that you know will be used with certainty.  

The Texas Tech Athletic Ticket Office will be taking ticket requests from Friday, Dec. 2, through Friday, Dec. 9.

Organizations will be notified on Monday, Dec. 12. of which game(s) and quantity of tickets they will be receiving. All tickets must be picked up by Friday, Dec. 16. Tickets may be picked up at the Texas Tech Athletic Ticket Office located on the East side of Jones AT&T Stadium, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.  

Please note that the Texas Tech Athletic Ticket Office will be closed from Dec. 24, through Jan. 1, for the holiday break.  The United Supermarkets Arena Ticket Office will open two hours prior to tip off of each home game during the holiday break.  

If you have questions, please contact Tye Schluter in the Texas Tech Athletic Ticket Office at 806-834-6208 or e-mail at tye.schluter@ttu.edu.    Visit www.TexasTech.com for the latest news and information on the Red Raider and Lady Raider basketball programs.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by Texas Tech Athletics.

Most Read

Isabella Montoya, 8, died in a crash on Thanksgiving Day 2022 in Lamb County.
Meadow student, Hereford woman dead, four others injured in Lamb Co. head-on crash
The removal of the Double T Scoreboard begins Texas Tech’s $200 million investment into its...
The Double T scoreboard at the Jones AT&T Stadium being removed tonight
21-year-old Alexis Court is charged with Aggravated Assault.
Police report reveals new details about fatal Friday morning stabbing
Lubbock Police Department Shield
Two separate crashes on University Avenue, LFR and LPD responding
An Amber Alert was issued for Athena Strand, a 7-year-old from Paradise, Texas.
Amber Alert issued in Texas for 7-year-old girl

Latest News

The Lady Raiders commenced an 8-game homestand rolling past Alabama State 91-56 Thursday night...
Lady Raiders open Homestand with a win
Alabama State at Lady Raiders
Alabama State at Lady Raiders
It was nail-biting time at the United Supermarkets Arena as the Red Raider’s 19-point lead over...
Red Raiders edge Georgetown in Big 12/Big East Battle
Red Raiders beat Georgetown 79-65
Red Raiders beat Georgetwon 79-65