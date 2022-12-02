Local Listings
Three vehicle crash at 82nd and Quaker, southbound lanes blocked

Lubbock Police Department Shield
By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a three-vehicle crash just north of the intersection at 82nd Street and Quaker Avenue.

According to LPD, the crash occurred around 3 p.m. and involved a white Cadillac SUV, a black BMW and a black Tesla. Two people are reported to have minor injuries as a result of the crash.

All three southbound lanes have been blocked so motorists are advised to avoid the area until emergency crews clear the crash and reopen lanes of traffic.

