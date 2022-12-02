Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Two separate crashes on University Avenue, LFR and LPD responding

Lubbock Police Department Shield
Lubbock Police Department Shield(Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to two separate crashes on University Avenue, one on 56th and another on 46th.

LPD received the call at 8:27 p.m. The 56th crash involved a truck and an SUV. Two people are reported to have sustained minor injuries. LPD reports that multiple lanes have been closed but could not verify if they were north or southbound.

Then, at around 8:33 p.m., LFR received a call that a three-vehicle crash had occurred at University and 46th Street. One person sustained minor injuries.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area as emergency crews clear the scene of both crashes.

This story is developing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Alexis Court is charged with Aggravated Assault.
Police report reveals new details about fatal Friday morning stabbing
Matthew Plank, 44
UPDATED: Suspect named in officer-involved crash in Central Lubbock
Lubbock Police arrested Ynez Spencer, 27, in connection to the domestic disturbance and house...
Arrest Warrant: Woman was beaten, stabbed then set on fire in South Lubbock
Texas Tech University
Whitehead announces resignation from Texas Tech
Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in Central Lubbock early Tuesday morning.
Police identify pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash

Latest News

The westbound lanes of Highway 84 are closed at FM 1294 due to a crash involving a semi-truck.
Highway 84 back open after crash involving tanker truck leak
Hwy 84 Rollover
2 injured in Hwy 84 rollover, traffic delays expected
Hwy 84 bus crash
Traffic delays expected after crash on Hwy 84
Traffic alert
Traffic delays expected after two-vehicle crash