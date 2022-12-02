Two separate crashes on University Avenue, LFR and LPD responding

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to two separate crashes on University Avenue, one on 56th and another on 46th.

LPD received the call at 8:27 p.m. The 56th crash involved a truck and an SUV. Two people are reported to have sustained minor injuries. LPD reports that multiple lanes have been closed but could not verify if they were north or southbound.

Then, at around 8:33 p.m., LFR received a call that a three-vehicle crash had occurred at University and 46th Street. One person sustained minor injuries.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area as emergency crews clear the scene of both crashes.

This story is developing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

